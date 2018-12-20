Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 2769.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,730 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $545,000, up from 130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $131.64. About 127,285 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 22,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 271,086 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.05M, up from 248,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 3.50 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild & Co Asset Us Incorporated reported 100,766 shares. The Oregon-based Ims Management has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 11,003 are owned by Dean Limited Liability Corp. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 308,507 shares. Anderson Hoagland owns 8,481 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.09% or 710 shares in its portfolio. Navellier And Associate Inc accumulated 13,872 shares. Mckinley Capital Limited Com Delaware reported 850 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,323 are held by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,863 shares. 3,136 are held by Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.08% or 499,719 shares. Smithfield Communication holds 163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd holds 0.01% or 69 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ride This Stock While It's Trading At Its 52-Week Low – Seeking Alpha" on June 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Buying Cummins For A Bounce – Seeking Alpha" published on July 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha" on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Cummins: This Large Cap Provides Good Dividends And Could Appreciate By More Than 17% – Seeking Alpha" published on June 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "How To Play The G20 Summit? – Cramer's Mad Money (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $6.30 million activity. On Tuesday, October 2 Ward Pat sold $670,618 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 4,503 shares. ROSE MARYA M had sold 10,970 shares worth $1.70 million. 5,307 shares were sold by Cook Jill E, worth $796,050 on Wednesday, October 3. On Monday, November 5 HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $111,321 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 775 shares. 501 shares were sold by Smith Mark Andrew, worth $76,788. 595 shares were sold by ChangDiaz Franklin R, worth $87,974.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, May 2 report. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Thursday, April 5. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $16400 target. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. Deutsche Bank initiated the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, September 7 report. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 11 report. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, January 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 30 by CLSA.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, February 5. As per Monday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating by Tudor Pickering given on Tuesday, January 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Tuesday, August 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $90.0 target. Vetr upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $86.25 target in Thursday, August 20 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8600 target in Friday, June 23 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 22. As per Wednesday, June 7, the company rating was initiated by Hilliard Lyons. Jefferies maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Group Lc has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aureus Asset Management Lc reported 81,215 shares stake. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Town & Country Commercial Bank & Commerce Dba First Bankers Commerce has 3.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Estabrook Capital reported 140,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings owns 622,435 shares. 66,772 are held by Colony Grp Incorporated Lc. Northstar Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 71,329 shares. Fundx Invest Limited Liability holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,959 shares. 111,085 are held by Stillwater Advsr Ltd. 1.91 million are held by Hexavest. Lipe Dalton reported 17,369 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 1.85M shares. Lvm Mi reported 2.72% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Donaldson Cap Mgmt owns 323,558 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. Wojnar Theodore J Jr also sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. Hansen Neil A also sold $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. Corson Bradley W sold $1.26M worth of stock or 15,000 shares. 7,855 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N. 7,562 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $614,337 were sold by Rosenthal David S. Another trade for 15,850 shares valued at $1.22 million was sold by Verity John R.