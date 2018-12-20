Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A (Z) by 10.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 17,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,033 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.40M, up from 172,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 2.03M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 12.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 40.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 25,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,251 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.92M, up from 63,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $134.66. About 356,722 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 18.99% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.99% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $36.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 55,813 shares to 771,293 shares, valued at $22.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 155,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96M shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Among 19 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. WEX had 75 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 3. As per Friday, April 28, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $176.0 target in Monday, February 5 report. SunTrust maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) rating on Wednesday, October 4. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $110.0 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 26 by Zacks. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, July 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by CLSA given on Thursday, September 1. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, January 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold WEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 39.84 million shares or 3.73% less from 41.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 14,433 shares. 43,203 were accumulated by Crestwood Capital Mgmt L P. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 968,569 shares or 3.08% of all its holdings. Wendell David Inc has invested 0.59% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Hartford Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.05% or 89,251 shares. Lord Abbett Co Llc invested in 0.04% or 78,766 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 4,005 shares. Fin Architects holds 455 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 132,083 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 2,819 shares stake. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Brinker Capital stated it has 6,818 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 100 shares.

More recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “WEX Inc. (WEX) PT Lowered to $195 at Mizuho Securities; Remains Bullish – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Resolute Forest Products, The Goldman Sachs Group, Humana, WEX, Parker-Hannifin, and Shoe Carnival â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Zillow Group Stock Fell 10.3% in November – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Bilibiliâ€™s Stock Finally Ready to Blast Off? – Nasdaq” published on November 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is NetEase Selling Its Online Comics to Bilibili? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Zillow Group, YRC Worldwide, The Home Depot, UROGEN PHARMA, ZIOPHARM Oncology, and Cinedigm â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zillow Group Jumped Monday – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $427.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB) by 3,127 shares to 51,134 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Holdings Sponsored Adr (TCEHY) by 40,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,273 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).