Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) stake by 2.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 7,925 shares as Epam Systems Inc (EPAM)’s stock declined 10.97%. The Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 355,522 shares with $48.96M value, down from 363,447 last quarter. Epam Systems Inc now has $6.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 412,247 shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 22.16% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights

Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 190 funds started new and increased positions, while 199 sold and decreased their stock positions in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The funds in our database reported: 47.62 million shares, down from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Alliance Data Systems Corp in top ten positions decreased from 17 to 13 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 169 Increased: 122 New Position: 68.

Among 6 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. EPAM Systems had 7 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) rating on Friday, November 2. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $157 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, July 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $144 target in Friday, November 2 report. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, November 2 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) stake by 16,000 shares to 28,457 valued at $3.89 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,325 shares and now owns 423,689 shares. Millicom International Cellula (MIICF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold EPAM shares while 96 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.91 million shares or 4.40% more from 45.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 1,592 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Syntal Prns Limited Liability Company owns 0.76% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 15,794 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 2,102 shares. Aperio Lc has 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Strs Ohio holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 91,103 shares. 199,257 are owned by Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus holds 0% or 417 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 3,176 shares. Anchor Lc accumulated 0.87% or 174,042 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership accumulated 83,303 shares. First Interstate State Bank invested in 171 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 8,523 shares.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 24.10% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $55.63 million for 27.88 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

More recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Fed up with Facebook, US fund managers look for alternatives – StreetInsider.com” on December 06, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “EPAM Reports Results for First Quarter 2018 NYSE:EPAM – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Systems 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $5.48 million activity. Harman Jason sold $485,868 worth of stock or 3,547 shares. $2.14M worth of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares were sold by Fejes Balazs. 20,000 shares valued at $2.86 million were sold by Dvorkin Viktar on Friday, August 31.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.65 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 9.27 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $158.75. About 635,052 shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B

Arlington Value Capital Llc holds 18.86% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation for 1.09 million shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc owns 1.73 million shares or 17.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Valueact Holdings L.P. has 14.13% invested in the company for 6.08 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Cryder Capital Partners Llp has invested 9.6% in the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,078 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $179.24 million activity.