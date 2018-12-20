Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (VLO) by 21.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,553 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.02M, up from 21,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 6.28 million shares traded or 105.86% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 14.27% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Gaming And Leis (GLPI) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 26,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,913 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $949,000, down from 53,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Gaming And Leis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 4.08 million shares traded or 209.67% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has declined 4.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $175.56 million for 10.10 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: Headwinds Or A Light Breeze? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting GLPI Put And Call Options For July 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Slow roll expected for PA sports betting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity. $368,500 worth of stock was bought by HANDLER DAVID A on Friday, November 9. Marshall Joseph W III had bought 1,000 shares worth $33,330.

Among 25 analysts covering Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.71 million activity. Waters Stephen M sold $116,755 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $1.82M.

