Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) stake by 187.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc acquired 44,400 shares as Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH)’s stock declined 27.01%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 68,101 shares with $5.63M value, up from 23,701 last quarter. Meta Finl Group Inc now has $754.25 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 227,703 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 32.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M

Partner Communications Company LTD. – American Dep (NASDAQ:PTNR) had a decrease of 42.86% in short interest. PTNR’s SI was 3,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 42.86% from 5,600 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Partner Communications Company LTD. – American Dep (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s short sellers to cover PTNR’s short positions. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 1,357 shares traded. Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) has declined 7.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PTNR News: 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES NIS 834 MILLION (US$ 241 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 2%; 17/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces Receiving a Lawsuit and a Motion for the Recognition of This Lawsuit as a Class Action Filed against the Company and against 012 Smile Telecom; 31/05/2018 – Partner Communications Announces A Share Buyback Plan; 17/04/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD – CO IS REVIEWING AND ASSESSING LAWSUIT; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 29/03/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – QTRLY CELLULAR ARPU WAS NIS 59 (US$ 17), A DECREASE OF 5%; 31/05/2018 – PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD PTNR.TA – QTRLY SHR NIS 0.05; 03/04/2018 – Partner Communications Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for the Period Commencing on March 31, 2018 And Ending; 24/05/2018 – Partner Communications Reports Changes in the Board of Directors

Among 2 analysts covering Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Meta Financial Group had 4 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 13 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, September 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, October 15 with “Strong Buy”.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Etsy Inc stake by 204,100 shares to 460,389 valued at $23.66 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wideopenwest Inc stake by 547,381 shares and now owns 366,280 shares. Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold CASH shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.34% more from 7.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Washington Comml Bank invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 5,752 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management reported 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Ameritas Invest reported 787 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 946 shares. Hawk Ridge Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 68,101 shares. Patriot Partners Lp invested 6.43% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Blackrock has 1.35 million shares. 94,901 are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Illinois-based First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Principal Fin Gp accumulated 77,488 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability has 136,941 shares for 3.98% of their portfolio. 100,433 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Since December 6, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $543,505 activity. Theisen Sonja Anne bought 466 shares worth $9,805. Hanson Bradley C bought 20,000 shares worth $428,600. Herrick Glen William bought $105,100 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk To Buy BuildingConnected For $275 Mln Net Of Cash Acquired – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. funds still leaning towards cash and bonds – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “How Far Are We From the Death of Cash? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pacific Financial Corporation Raises Annual Cash Dividend 20% to $0.30 Per Share – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Technology increases the offer price in its recommended public cash offer to the shareholders in Cinnober to SEK 87 for each share – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

More notable recent Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Partner Communications earnings slip in Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Tivity Health To Acquire Nutrisystem – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Partner Communications Announces Repurchase Results of Its Ordinary Shares – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: MACOM Falls After Stifel Downgrade; Galapagos Shares Climb – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company has market cap of $830.77 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It currently has negative earnings. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing.