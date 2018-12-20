Among 15 analysts covering Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Weir Group PLC had 48 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 8 by Liberum Capital. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Thursday, August 30. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 9 to “Top Pick”. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 2450 target in Thursday, September 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 7 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, December 19 report. The stock of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) earned “Hold” rating by Numis Securities on Wednesday, August 1. As per Wednesday, November 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) latest ratings:

19/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1900.00 New Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

19/12/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2500.00 New Target: GBX 1750.00 Downgrade

07/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2250.00 New Target: GBX 1900.00 Maintain

05/12/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2000.00 New Target: GBX 1930.00 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2250.00 New Target: GBX 1900.00 Unchanged

15/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1900.00 Maintain

08/11/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2500.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Reiteration

08/11/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2400.00 New Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

07/11/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2000.00 New Target: GBX 1940.00 Maintain

07/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2400.00 New Target: GBX 2250.00 Maintain

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) stake by 28.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 121,700 shares as Michaels Cos Inc (MIK)’s stock declined 10.53%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 300,200 shares with $4.87 million value, down from 421,900 last quarter. Michaels Cos Inc now has $2.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 3.18M shares traded or 31.98% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 29.32% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 17/05/2018 – CPSC: MICHAELS RECALLS POTTERY WHEEL KITS FOR FIRE-BURN HAZARD; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Adj EPS $1.19; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Syneos Health Inc stake by 195,500 shares to 477,300 valued at $24.61 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) stake by 78,849 shares and now owns 480,788 shares. Spirit Mta Reit was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold MIK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 174.83 million shares or 10.08% less from 194.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Llp accumulated 12,149 shares. Goldentree Asset Mngmt LP owns 1.61 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp stated it has 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 3,557 shares. Macquarie has invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) or 43,512 shares. 1.78M are owned by Reinhart Prns Incorporated. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Yorktown & Rech accumulated 24,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Strs Ohio reported 285,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 388,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 20,300 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Ls Advsr Ltd owns 5,961 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Michaels Companies had 4 analyst reports since August 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $17 target in Friday, December 7 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $19 target in Friday, August 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) on Thursday, October 11 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, August 31.

The stock decreased 5.13% or GBX 67 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1240. About 1.45M shares traded. The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.21 billion GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. It has a 15.4 P/E ratio. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, cyclones, crushers, high pressure grinding rolls, rubber, and other solutions; and provides slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, sand and aggregates, and oil sands markets.

