Spf Beheer Bv decreased Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) stake by 0.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv sold 5,273 shares as Flir Systems Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 29.70%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 1.61 million shares with $98.84M value, down from 1.61 million last quarter. Flir Systems Inc now has $5.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 1.79 million shares traded or 65.98% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) stake by 58.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,762 shares as General Dynamics Corp Com (GD)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc holds 1,248 shares with $255,000 value, down from 3,010 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp Com now has $47.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.99. About 2.09M shares traded or 21.58% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS `A BIT AHEAD’ OF GUIDANCE OPERATING PLAN: CEO; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $19.29 million activity. CASEY JOHN PATRICK sold $4.35M worth of stock. 600 shares valued at $100,585 were bought by Reynolds Catherine B on Friday, December 7. Malcolm Mark had bought 3,000 shares worth $509,612. Another trade for 77,810 shares valued at $15.55 million was sold by Johnson S. Daniel.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC) stake by 6,899 shares to 30,064 valued at $2.81 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 15,705 shares and now owns 50,741 shares. Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability reported 3,000 shares stake. Heritage Wealth holds 0.08% or 2,050 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling stated it has 354 shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va reported 68,414 shares. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 0.07% or 50,172 shares. Qs Lc holds 0.02% or 8,223 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Inc invested 2.06% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tctc Llc stated it has 2,600 shares. Moreover, Ally Fin has 0.33% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 8,000 shares. Alkeon Management Ltd Liability stated it has 382,055 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,701 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bank Com reported 237 shares. Fil reported 124,449 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 9,800 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 491,147 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Dynamics had 10 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, November 14. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $229 target in Thursday, July 26 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Friday, June 22. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $207 target. As per Tuesday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 18.80% or $0.47 from last year’s $2.5 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.57 million for 13.38 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Ser Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 1,200 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0% stake. 1.06M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. 793 are owned by Advisory Network Limited Liability. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd stated it has 46,364 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 86,113 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0.08% or 60,901 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.08% or 87,053 shares. Comm Bank reported 24,066 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Plc accumulated 0.2% or 17,472 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited holds 186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 358,429 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0.07% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Limited has 0.04% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 291,026 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Llc reported 28,366 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.01 million for 17.75 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $8.08 million activity. The insider DUCHENE TODD M sold $209,498. 25,000 shares valued at $1.50 million were sold by LEWIS EARL R on Thursday, August 16. On Friday, September 7 the insider FRANK JEFFREY sold $2.67 million.