Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 8.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 9,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.70% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 121,343 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70.29M, up from 111,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $11.52 during the last trading session, reaching $642.72. About 19,977 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 14.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Kaplan Acquires Leading Publisher of Professional Licensing Exam Guides in Engineering Fields; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump’s CIA pick faces tough grilling on Hill; 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT FOR $300M 5-YR REVOLVER; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solu Grp Com (HLX) by 21.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 153,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 547,356 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.41 million, down from 700,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solu Grp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 1.60 million shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has risen 8.19% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $786.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,566 shares to 402,623 shares, valued at $86.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (Usa) (FRFHF) by 1,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,113 shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc.

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Graham Holdings (GHC) Subsidiary Kaplan Acquires Barron’s-Branded Test Prep, Study Aids and Foreign Language Assets from Barron’s Educational Series – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions and Greater Harris County 9-1-1 Emergency Network Deliver Next Generation Call Routing – Business Wire” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Graham Holdings revenue grows despite education slowdown – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2018. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kaplan Test Prep to Hold Free, Livestreamed Events on December 9 and 11 to Answer Students’ and Parents’ Questions about the PSAT® – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TV, manufacturing strength lead Graham Holdings higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Helix Energy Solutions had 33 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 5 by Cowen & Co. PiperJaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 26 by Clarksons Platou. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 21 with “Outperform”. The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 20. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, October 23 by TheStreet. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, September 27 to “Neutral”. On Friday, July 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.89% negative EPS growth.