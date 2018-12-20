Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 5.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 5,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,212 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.93M, down from 91,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 361,158 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 4.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 61,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.26M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 42,178 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Montana-based First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). British Columbia Mngmt holds 84,910 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Holderness Invests Co stated it has 0.26% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Everence Cap has invested 0.1% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Waratah Advisors Limited invested in 24,165 shares. First Natl Co owns 0.04% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 5,016 shares. State Street Corporation holds 5.91M shares. Sfe Invest Counsel has 13,445 shares. Asset Management One holds 166,720 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 300 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability reported 184 shares. Thompson Davis invested in 125 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited has 0.04% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 560,464 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 50,239 shares. 5,302 were reported by Magnetar Ltd.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 1,500.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HP’s profit will be $30.53M for 44.30 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.37% EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), 15 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Helmerich & Payne had 149 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 27 by TheStreet. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Monday, November 16. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 17. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 11 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, July 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 13 by Bank of America. Bernstein initiated the shares of HP in report on Friday, December 2 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tudor Pickering on Thursday, December 21. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, January 4.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $4.03 million activity. Bell John R. sold $782,168 worth of stock. Shares for $2.10 million were sold by LINDSAY JOHN W on Monday, October 1. MARSHALL CHAPMAN PAULA sold $736,573 worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Friday, September 14.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. files charges against HP foe – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces formation of Helmerich & Payne Technologies – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “HP Earnings: HPQ Stock Gains on in-Line Q4 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Investorplace.com” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HP Inc.: Smooth Execution, As Usual – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 102,699 shares to 150,701 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 771,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 886,407 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Among 12 analysts covering OpenText Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. OpenText Corporation had 27 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research downgraded Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) rating on Wednesday, November 22. Macquarie Research has “Sell” rating and $31.5 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 24 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $43 target in Friday, August 4 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, April 4 the stock rating was initiated by TD Securities with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of OTEX in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 28. Barclays Capital maintained Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) rating on Monday, August 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $48 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 29 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Open Text (OTEX) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “This Tech Company Is a Rare Triple Threat – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Box Inc Stock Is a Cheap Way to Play the Cloud – Investorplace.com” on April 17, 2018. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Here’s Why OpenText (TSX:OTEX) Stock Jumped 4% on Q4 Earnings – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Alpharetta’s Liaison Technologies being bought by Canada’s OpenText for $310M – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: November 01, 2018.