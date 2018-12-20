Crow Point Partners Llc decreased Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares as Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Crow Point Partners Llc holds 100,000 shares with $2.09M value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Chatham Lodging Trust now has $854.70 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 292,811 shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 13.39% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 33.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 13,224 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Hengehold Capital Management Llc holds 26,792 shares with $3.06M value, down from 40,016 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $796.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 38,403 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit

Analysts await Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.38 per share. CLDT’s profit will be $16.92 million for 12.63 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Chatham Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chatham Lodging acquires downtown Dallas Courtyard for $49M – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chatham Lodging Trust: 6.7% Yield And Upside – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chatham Lodging Trust: Why This 6.3%-Yielding Top-Shelf Lodging REIT Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chatham Lodging Trust’s Recent Drop Creates A Great Buying Opportunity For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 02, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $118 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13000 target in Monday, November 26 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 20 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, July 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Macquarie Research. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 20. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, October 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $115 target. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDD, PUMP, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 19, 2018 : F, TEVA, EEP, QQQ, EMB, AMD, MSFT, BAC, FOXA, CMCSA, DWDP, WFC – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C had sold 4,000 shares worth $422,000. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31. 36,500 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $4.06 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.15M was made by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. On Friday, October 26 Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 203,418 shares.