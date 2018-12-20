Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 1,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,326 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.36M, down from 85,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $319.55. About 4.87M shares traded or 15.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 36.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,600 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $527,000, down from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $79.64. About 1.89 million shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has declined 3.29% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation

More news for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were recently published by: Fool.ca, which released: “Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH) Gets a Failing Grade – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 02, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Newmark Group, Amphenol, First American Financial, Union Pacific, Campbell Soup, and Goldcorp â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” and published on December 10, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $8.93 million activity. The insider D’AMICO LANCE E sold $764,800. The insider Lampo Craig A sold $3.11M. Shares for $1.52M were sold by Doherty William J. 7,500 shares valued at $716,295 were sold by Silverman David M on Thursday, September 6.

Among 11 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Amphenol had 52 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 22. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has “Top Pick” rating given on Monday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Top Pick” on Tuesday, June 27. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $95 target in Thursday, July 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 20 to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of APH in report on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 15 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $90 target in Thursday, January 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Wednesday, October 4 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 278.92 million shares or 0.48% less from 280.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pillar Pacific Llc owns 15,640 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 8,979 shares. Cwm Limited Com accumulated 45 shares. Madison Investment Holdings accumulated 280,322 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability holds 3,125 shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 63,712 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys holds 54,932 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 284 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 62 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Mutual Asset Mgmt accumulated 12,049 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Company Nj invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 13.95% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.86 per share. APH’s profit will be $295.30 million for 20.32 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.97% negative EPS growth.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $214.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) by 50,100 shares to 65,500 shares, valued at $559,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alyeska Gru Lp invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 901,356 shares. Qs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 95,296 shares. Fund accumulated 344,152 shares. Brave Asset Incorporated invested in 9,877 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.69% or 48,795 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 0.48% or 50,978 shares. 341 are held by Estabrook. Fragasso Group stated it has 2,343 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advisors owns 14,792 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 101,200 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital And Equity, a California-based fund reported 311,383 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.81% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 146,882 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp holds 0% or 2,369 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,038 shares to 42,928 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56B for 17.71 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. Sands Diana L sold 5,000 shares worth $1.75M.