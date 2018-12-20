Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 3,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.88 million, down from 114,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 778,576 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has declined 1.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 10,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 585,445 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.66M, up from 575,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 58.75M shares traded or 48.28% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Ma Bell Keeps Plugging Away – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: 25% Upside In This Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Devon Energy And More – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T (NYSE:T) Analyst Day: WarnerMedia Integration, Streaming On The Street’s Mind – Benzinga” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: No Rush To Unload This Asset – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.

Among 10 analysts covering Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive.

