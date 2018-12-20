New York-listed Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), was boosted by research analysts at Janney. The firm boosted its rating on the $739.78M market cap company to a Buy from a previous Neutral.

OMNI HEALTH INC (OTCMKTS:OMHE) had an increase of 95.67% in short interest. OMHE’s SI was 85,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 95.67% from 43,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.0008 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The company has market cap of $739.78 million. The Company's 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, south Florida and select markets on the West Coast. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces New $50 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HT – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hersha Hospitality REIT: Common Or Preferred Stock Comparison – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Hersha Hospitality Trust, WidePoint, Espey Mfg. & Electronics, Sierra Metals, Black Stone Minerals, and NTN Buzztime â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Hersha Hospitality has $24 highest and $16.75 lowest target. $20.55’s average target is 19.89% above currents $17.14 stock price. Hersha Hospitality had 7 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) rating on Monday, July 30. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $20 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of HT in report on Wednesday, August 29 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, June 26. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 11 by Wells Fargo. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Friday, June 22 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Thursday, October 25.

Analysts await Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.48 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HT’s profit will be $20.72M for 8.93 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Hersha Hospitality Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.43% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 128,101 shares traded. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has risen 5.96% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HT News: 03/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST – ACQUISITION ALLOWS CO TO REPLACE A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF EBITDA FROM 2018 SALES AND REFINANCING EFFORTS; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Sees 2Q Adj FFO/Shr 70c-74c; 24/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.96 TO $2.14; 19/03/2018 – Hersha Hospitality at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 10/05/2018 – Matarin Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Hersha Hospitality; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Sees FY18 Loss/Shr 56c-Loss 36c; 24/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE PROPERTY REVPAR GROWTH UP 1.5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Trust Acquires The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha