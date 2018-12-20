Hgk Asset Management Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Had 3 Bulls

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 6.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 3,802 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 54,776 shares with $12.37 million value, down from 58,578 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $763.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 333,505 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle

Among 4 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 5 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TYL in report on Friday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. FBR Capital maintained the shares of TYL in report on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 25 by Piper Jaffray. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TYL in report on Monday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. See Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) latest ratings:

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Welch Grp has 0.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 15,305 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Accuvest Advsr has invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Limited Ca holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,787 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.57% or 140,040 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 0.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,562 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Lc reported 15,394 shares. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 254,149 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 1.28 million shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 546,852 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.46% or 7,904 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,042 shares. Dillon And Incorporated accumulated 112,658 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Monday, December 10 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 31. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 4 by Canaccord Genuity. Bank of America downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, November 2 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, November 2 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by HSBC. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, December 6 report.

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased Ensco International (NYSE:ESV) stake by 160,759 shares to 512,103 valued at $4.32M in 2018Q3. It also upped Newell Rubbermaid I (NYSE:NWL) stake by 137,882 shares and now owns 496,669 shares. Occidental Petroleu (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $2.98M worth of stock was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9. $647,520 worth of stock was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.09 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 41.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Llc stated it has 2,700 shares. Yorktown & Rech Co Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.06% or 1.25 million shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 113 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Blackrock stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 63,800 shares. Two Creeks L P invested in 303,039 shares or 4.14% of the stock. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation holds 3,526 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Timessquare Limited Liability Company reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 9 shares. Rmb Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 31,106 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 23 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $182.69. About 253,747 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference