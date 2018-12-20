Hgk Asset Management Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Pg&e (PCG)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

Pg&e Corp (PCG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 229 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 227 sold and trimmed equity positions in Pg&e Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 396.22 million shares, down from 400.93 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pg&e Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 13 to 19 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 53 Reduced: 174 Increased: 152 New Position: 77.

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 9.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hgk Asset Management Inc acquired 9,086 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 108,733 shares with $15.02 million value, up from 99,647 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.25B valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 21.23M shares traded or 131.85% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased Rpm International I (NYSE:RPM) stake by 11,891 shares to 159,785 valued at $10.38M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) stake by 13,888 shares and now owns 96,859 shares. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Another trade for 30,943 shares valued at $4.41 million was sold by Sneed Michael E. 166,695 shares valued at $24.41 million were sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.08M worth of stock or 7,899 shares. PRINCE CHARLES had bought 2,000 shares worth $268,731 on Friday, December 14. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, November 7. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. PEREZ WILLIAM D had bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sns Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,746 shares. Lpl Llc holds 0.33% or 990,132 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Maryland Mngmt has invested 0.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Putnam Fl Mgmt Co holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 52,257 shares. Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.24% or 2,000 shares. Van Eck reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aull And Monroe Inv Management Corporation accumulated 53,254 shares or 3.55% of the stock. Mondrian Prns Ltd accumulated 568,592 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 37,183 shares. Miles Capital invested in 7,710 shares. Focused Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 6.52% or 1.20 million shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas holds 2.02% or 651,700 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed stated it has 759,981 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Mariner Llc stated it has 202,141 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Condor Mngmt accumulated 3.01% or 119,394 shares.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $12.32 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It has a 90.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

Newtyn Management Llc holds 10.24% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation for 1.30 million shares. Electron Capital Partners Llc owns 1.44 million shares or 9.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp has 9.17% invested in the company for 5.09 million shares. The New York-based Kingstown Capital Management L.P. has invested 9.15% in the stock. Hound Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.67 million shares.

The stock increased 3.17% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 14.39M shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (PCG) has declined 51.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020