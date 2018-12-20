Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Imperva Inc (IMPV) by 169.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 33,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 53,423 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48M, up from 19,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Imperva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 125,665 shares traded. Imperva, Inc. (NYSE:IMPV) has risen 34.92% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IMPV News: 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT REDUCED IMPV IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Imperva 1Q Rev $84.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Imperva Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMPV); 16/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Imperva 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – Imperva 1Q Included About $4.3M of Restructuring and Non-Routine Consulting Expenses Related to Restructuring and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – IMPERVA 1Q REV. $84.2M, EST. $83.7M; 26/04/2018 – Imperva 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 11/04/2018 – lmperva Appoints David Woodcock to Lead Worldwide Sales

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 36.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 136,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 233,632 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.44 million, down from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 1.13 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 47.37% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.57 per share. AIG’s profit will be $743.11 million for 11.71 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.06% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American International Group had 89 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 2. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, May 10. Citigroup maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) rating on Wednesday, August 5. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $73 target. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Underweight” on Wednesday, November 4. Vetr downgraded American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Thursday, August 27 to “Strong-Buy” rating. FBR Capital downgraded the stock to “Mkt Perform” rating in Friday, October 2 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Thursday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 24 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Addison reported 1.8% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mutual Of America Limited Liability reported 157,122 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 4,218 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 150 shares. Mariner Limited Liability holds 12,436 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ally reported 95,000 shares stake. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Edge Wealth Management Lc holds 1,003 shares. Aperio Grp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lloyds Banking Pcl reported 0.79% stake. Private Trust Com Na reported 4,871 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 300,675 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has 148,245 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.2% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ing Groep Nv has 10,225 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG’s Earnings Were A Mixed Bag – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, American Water, Apple, Facebook, Macyâ€™s, Southern Copper, Twitter, YY and Many More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Using Covered Calls To Sell My AIG – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American International Group Inc (AIG): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo News” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Michael transforms into Category 4 storm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 6,000 shares to 56,800 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 175,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold IMPV shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.92 million shares or 2.49% less from 29.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 21,549 shares stake. Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV) for 1,570 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York owns 2,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 22,600 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Company invested in 36,165 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd reported 14,920 shares. Synovus Financial has invested 0% in Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV). State Street holds 0% or 734,290 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0% or 1,268 shares in its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 105,311 shares in its portfolio. Clearline LP accumulated 18,843 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 7,113 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Granahan Inv Mngmt Incorporated Ma has 43,077 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.01% in Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPV). Citigroup Inc holds 13,547 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $303.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (Put) (NYSE:AWK) by 17,200 shares to 45,800 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (Put) (NYSE:PLD) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BLUE).