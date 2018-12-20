Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 13.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 32,238 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock declined 0.90%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 201,352 shares with $13.65M value, down from 233,590 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $39.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 2.59M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc

Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 169 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 121 cut down and sold their holdings in Ultimate Software Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 28.80 million shares, down from 29.93 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ultimate Software Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 101 Increased: 97 New Position: 72.

More recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kevin Kelly’s Prologis Trade (NYSE:PLD) – Benzinga” on December 05, 2018. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 05, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adelante Cap Llc invested in 2.15M shares. Washington Bankshares holds 54,491 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited reported 32,000 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 3.11 million were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 201,352 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 912,027 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 30,811 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Inv has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Dubuque Commercial Bank Com holds 0% or 107 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Envestnet Asset invested in 40,144 shares. Argent Trust Comm stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Janney Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 160,214 shares. Srb reported 0.06% stake.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 37,936 shares to 58,600 valued at $7.09 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 5,705 shares and now owns 7,405 shares. Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 2. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 18 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 17.91% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PLD’s profit will be $521.47M for 19.09 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.72% EPS growth.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. provides cloud human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $7.30 billion. The companyÂ’s UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 146.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s UltiPro solution includes unified feature sets for talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources management and compliance, benefits management and online enrollment, payroll, performance management, employee engagement surveying, compensation management with salary planning, budgeting, and development of incentive plans, succession management, learning management, reporting and analytical decision-making and predictive tools, and time and attendance; and has role features for HR professionals, executives, managers, administrators, and employees.

Act Ii Management Lp holds 7.12% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. for 31,650 shares. Riverbridge Partners Llc owns 561,539 shares or 3.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 2.12% invested in the company for 41,040 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 1.98% in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 45,450 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.04 million activity.

Analysts await The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 137.50% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.24 per share. ULTI’s profit will be $17.82 million for 102.37 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.56% EPS growth.