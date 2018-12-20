Highland Capital Management Has Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Position; Last Week KeyCorp (KEY) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. Standpoint Research upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Friday, October 12 to “Buy” rating. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, October 19. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by Nomura. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Reduce” rating in Monday, December 10 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, December 3 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, October 19. See KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) latest ratings:

Highland Capital Management Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 6.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc acquired 9,533 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 146,157 shares with $16.34M value, up from 136,624 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $155.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 6.92 million shares traded or 58.96% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, October 3. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $109 target. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 3. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $118 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $122 target in Friday, September 28 report. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Friday, October 5. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 3. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, September 28. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $22.66 million activity. 168,295 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares with value of $18.53M were sold by Khan Mehmood. 20,074 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares with value of $2.26 million were sold by Spanos Mike. Narasimhan Laxman also sold $587,364 worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, October 4. $1.29 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold (NYSE:FCX) stake by 38,182 shares to 168,182 valued at $2.34 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Twenty (NASDAQ:FOXA) stake by 17,304 shares and now owns 70,728 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO), Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) – Why Soda’s Decline Represents an Opportunity to Revolutionize the Beverage Sector – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is PepsiCo’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo completes acquisition of SodaStream International Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo: By The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity holds 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 179,845 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested 1.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Barr E S & Company accumulated 201,753 shares. Btr Cap Management reported 142,030 shares stake. Grimes Inc owns 28,864 shares. One Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 5,215 shares stake. Busey reported 1.72% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Iowa National Bank reported 2.21% stake. Moreover, Beacon Finance Group Inc has 0.21% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 18,915 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc owns 55,684 shares. Sather Fincl holds 1.42% or 62,920 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore And owns 18,709 shares. Auxier Asset Management invested 2.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trust Of Vermont has invested 1.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $6.36 million activity. Gorman Christopher M. had sold 288,546 shares worth $6.00M. On Monday, July 23 the insider Evans Trina M sold $572,105. 6,048 shares valued at $129,972 were sold by Schosser Douglas M on Thursday, August 16. $127,910 worth of stock was sold by Highsmith Carlton L on Friday, November 2. MOONEY BETH E bought $182,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Dallas H James had bought 9,610 shares worth $199,984. 5,000 shares valued at $92,750 were bought by KIMBLE DONALD R on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 2.10 million shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Johnson Group invested in 794 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Capital Limited invested 0.07% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.38% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 147,780 shares. 1.38M are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has invested 0.22% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Oppenheimer Com Inc has 0.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Citadel Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.43% or 6.95M shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.1% or 61,384 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 40,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 160,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rite Aid and McKesson Agree to Key Terms for Pharmaceutical Purchasing and Distribution – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “KeyCorp (KEY) call put ratio 1 call to 2.4 puts with focus on January 15 puts into FOMC decision – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Forbes.com published: “What Are DowDuPont’s Key Sources Of Revenue? – Forbes” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “NKE Broke Below Key Support This Week – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Baxter International, Sempra Energy, Nielsen Holdings Plc, ARRIS International plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and KB Home â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 17.66M shares traded or 37.57% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C