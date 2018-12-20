Among 2 analysts covering New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. New Jersey Resources had 2 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Monday, September 10. See New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) latest ratings:

17/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $45 New Target: $47 Maintain

10/09/2018 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) stake by 7.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 3,334 shares as Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Highland Capital Management Llc holds 42,818 shares with $6.22M value, down from 46,152 last quarter. Estee Lauder Companies Cl A now has $46.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.54. About 1.80M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018

More notable recent New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “New Jersey Resources (NJR) Subsidiary NJR Clean Energy Ventures Reports Sale of Wind Portfolio to Skyline Renewables for $208.5M – StreetInsider.com” published on November 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Court grants PennEast’s request to seize private, preserved, State lands for an unapproved pipeline, says NJ Conservation – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Increases Dividend by 7.3 Percent – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Since November 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $47,910 activity. $47,910 worth of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) was sold by HOWARD M WILLIAM JR on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.49, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold New Jersey Resources Corporation shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 57.08 million shares or 1.49% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. James Research, Ohio-based fund reported 118,215 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Kennedy Cap Mgmt accumulated 384,934 shares. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 0.02% or 9,000 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 0% or 4,306 shares. Gabelli Funds invested in 0% or 14,000 shares. Fort L P invested in 0% or 295 shares. Qs Limited Com holds 0.04% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) or 90,476 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 5,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 158,432 are held by Martingale Asset Management L P. Bryn Mawr Comm has 0.03% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 13,296 shares. Westwood Group, a Texas-based fund reported 13,089 shares. Forward Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 426 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.02% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 100,470 shares.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.9. About 459,454 shares traded or 9.22% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 15.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Financial Net $1.62/Shr; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES – “ARE TAKING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF OUR REMAINING WIND ASSETS” (CORRECTS; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. The firm operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Midstream, and Home Services and Other divisions. It has a 18.14 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 521,200 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 selling transactions for $57.58 million activity. BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE sold $168,244 worth of stock. The insider O’HARE MICHAEL sold 5,671 shares worth $783,841. FRIBOURG PAUL J sold 13,759 shares worth $2.10 million. Another trade for 10,010 shares valued at $1.44 million was sold by Demsey John. Freda Fabrizio sold $2.69 million worth of stock or 19,077 shares. $4.84M worth of stock was sold by LAUDER JANE on Thursday, August 23. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 15,700 shares worth $2.19M.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.54 million for 21.14 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

More recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Estee Lauder: Premium Price, Premium Growth – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Alibaba Makes A Strong Move – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of One New Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft with Aeromexico – Business Wire” with publication date: December 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 29,553 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co stated it has 190,709 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 6,865 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 365,081 shares. Farmers Trust reported 0.22% stake. Davenport Company Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2,779 shares stake. Dana Investment Advsr owns 27,442 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 9,019 shares. Carderock Capital Management Inc invested 0.23% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Commerce Bancorporation reported 15,902 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com accumulated 0% or 2,614 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 6,969 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.37% stake. 8,316 are owned by Johnson Counsel.