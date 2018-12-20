Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 24,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 271,510 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.52M, up from 246,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $128.03. About 3.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 1.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 7,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,622 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.76M, down from 540,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 220,575 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has declined 1.95% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Notifies Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Investors of the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 30 days IV call at 32 +15%, puts 32 +15%, +20 strikes +500 contracts as shares sell off 11% – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Pharma Stocks That Could Cure Ailing Portfolios in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome holds 3.71% or 1.70M shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 292,831 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Limited accumulated 1.39% or 372,695 shares. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 166,263 shares stake. Epoch Prtnrs Inc reported 0.57% stake. California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 1.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.80 million shares. Old Natl Bank In has 147,746 shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability has invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Buckhead Cap Limited Liability Com holds 70,496 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 31,910 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,944 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 4.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Piper Jaffray on Monday, October 5 with “Neutral”. As per Monday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 18 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $152 target in Wednesday, October 17 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, January 23. The rating was initiated by UBS on Tuesday, September 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, October 23. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 14. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Tuesday, February 27 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, August 31 with “Buy” rating.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $983.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14,000 shares to 34,130 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,650 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. $38.60M worth of stock was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.08M worth of stock. MULCAHY ANNE M had bought 748 shares worth $100,050. 2,000 shares were bought by PRINCE CHARLES, worth $268,731 on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 166,695 shares valued at $24.41 million was made by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $133,910 was made by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 13,350 shares to 28,350 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 116,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers International Group Inc..

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML see rails as overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN’s Ruest Named Railroader of the Year – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CN expands its North American intermodal supply chain services with the acquisition of TransX – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Esterline Technologies, Western Digital, Canadian National Railway, AGNC Investment, Wipro, and Helmerich & Payne â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Media Invitation: The 14th edition of the CN Canadiens Alumni Challenge will be held on November 24, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 24, 2018.