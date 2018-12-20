Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 40.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 27,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,950 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.49 million, up from 69,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 988,569 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 165 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $831,000, up from 250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $41.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1453.84. About 6.16 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 29/05/2018 – The group is supporting a shareholder proposal calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset LP invested in 1.14% or 7,425 shares. Telemark Asset Management Ltd Co reported 50,000 shares. 160,440 were accumulated by Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 376,646 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd stated it has 4.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Davis R M Inc has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,456 shares. Meritage Gru Limited Partnership reported 5.16% stake. Union State Bank holds 1.42% or 2,354 shares. 1,616 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Com. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability holds 22,100 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thomasville Commercial Bank has 3.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 201 were reported by Madison Inv. Montag A & Assoc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,086 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Jassy Andrew R also sold $2.70 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. 1,645 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.09M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. $3.90 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. The insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87M. Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of stock or 437 shares. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Zapolsky David sold $3.66 million.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Since Amazon Stock Is Priced for Perfection, Netflix Stock Is a Better Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AWS signs on in Oracle’s JEDI suit – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon will charge sellers for safety violations – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why FedEx and UPS Stocks — and Amazon — Are Dropping Today – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 28 by Axiom Capital. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, May 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 27 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, April 29 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Friday, October 23 with “Market Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 21 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, October 23. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy” on Thursday, May 3.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Cl A by 8,318 shares to 32,800 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sgs Sa Adr (SGSOY) by 68,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $983.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 81,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,990 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,164 are held by Wesbanco Comml Bank. Natixis owns 7,042 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp invested in 13,662 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 384 shares or 0% of the stock. 95,468 were accumulated by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne. Northcoast Asset Limited Com has invested 0.27% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cibc Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 31,210 shares. Citigroup owns 815,723 shares. First Personal Fincl Services reported 80 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co owns 3,137 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 14,080 shares. Insight 2811 Inc owns 11,338 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Financial Service Corporation reported 269 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 6,948 shares.