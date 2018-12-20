Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 3.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 114,379 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.82M, down from 118,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.42% or $12.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.89. About 4.54M shares traded or 85.11% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 09/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING SAYS IF MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CIGNA TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, THEN CO MUST PAY CIGNA FEE OF $1.6 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Cigna will buy Express Scripts; massive opioid litigation may not get settled, after all; 08/03/2018 – Health Law360: BREAKING: Cigna Inks $67B Deal For Express Scripts – Cigna on Thursday revealed a $67 billion, including debt,; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms CareCentrix’s B1 CFR, assigns B1 to the proposed credit facility and changes the outlook to negative; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Has Fully Committed Debt Financing From Morgan Stanley, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna is close to buying Express Scripts: Report; 08/03/2018 – The current health-care marketplace is not sustainable, said Cigna CEO David Cordani; 07/03/2018 – CIGNA IS NEARING A DEAL TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CNBC CITING DOW JONES; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA DEAL INCL ASSUMPTION OF $15B EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEBT

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc Com (VET) by 33.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 36,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.85 million, up from 110,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 321,549 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 29.48% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $762.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,600 shares to 40 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc Com (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 29.90% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.94 per share. CI’s profit will be $613.71M for 17.95 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $18.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 196,691 shares to 661,256 shares, valued at $23.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 464,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 783,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Limited accumulated 0.09% or 3,640 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.04% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 9,724 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc has invested 0.08% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 40,789 shares. 885,779 are owned by Parametric Associate Ltd Com. Fred Alger Inc has 0% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 2,104 shares. Andra Ap has 55,500 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 191,334 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,591 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 225 shares. State Bank Of The West accumulated 8,077 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & has 0.08% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 117 are held by Earnest Partners Ltd Liability. Motco reported 0.01% stake.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $5.21 million activity. Sadler Jason D had sold 21,189 shares worth $4.51M. $42,379 worth of stock was sold by ZOLLARS WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14.