Among 9 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Clorox had 12 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, July 18. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, December 12. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $140 target in Monday, July 16 report. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Tuesday, September 25 to “Buy”. See The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $145 New Target: $160 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $153 New Target: $169 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $149 New Target: $153 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $153 New Target: $165 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $123 New Target: $124 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $135 New Target: $145 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/09/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $175 Upgrade

20/09/2018 Broker: Atlantic Securities Rating: Neutral New Target: $151 Initiates Coverage On

19/07/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $110 Initiates Coverage On

Hl Financial Services Llc increased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 75.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hl Financial Services Llc acquired 14,431 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock rose 9.29%. The Hl Financial Services Llc holds 33,505 shares with $1.82M value, up from 19,074 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $22.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.13. About 233,776 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 1.98% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $51.04 million activity. Rendle Linda J sold $56,657 worth of stock. Laszlo Matthew T sold 13,485 shares worth $2.17M. 18,366 shares were sold by GARNER DENISE, worth $3.00M on Thursday, December 6. On Monday, August 13 Costello Michael R. sold $1.30M worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 9,265 shares. On Friday, December 7 the insider Baker Jeff sold $600,487. STEIN LAURA also sold $1.86M worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Friday, August 31. $25.13 million worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) was sold by Dorer Benno O.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $154.02. About 303,135 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 12.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 39 investors sold The Clorox Company shares while 270 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 95.79 million shares or 1.06% less from 96.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Inv Corp holds 39,839 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Morgan Stanley reported 3.06 million shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap stated it has 3,350 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 4,800 shares. 32,900 were reported by Pggm Invs. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 5,129 shares. Captrust holds 6,856 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Lagoda Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership has 124,100 shares. 17,200 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. M&R Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 446 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 3,323 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Inc reported 2,000 shares.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.66 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 23.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold VTR shares while 187 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 288.68 million shares or 0.58% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 9,130 shares. 1.44M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 300 shares. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Park Natl Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,829 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Amica Mutual reported 66,510 shares stake. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Verity Asset Mngmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 6,550 shares. Charter Com reported 7,249 shares stake. Green Street Invsts Ltd Liability accumulated 6.67% or 236,300 shares. Fdx Advsr invested in 0.16% or 78,479 shares. Provise Group Ltd Company invested in 0.26% or 35,891 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 4 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Tuesday, July 10. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $60 target.

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 2,827 shares to 4,677 valued at $1.65 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,407 shares and now owns 466,602 shares. Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) was reduced too.