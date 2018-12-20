Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 3,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,557 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.80M, down from 141,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 8.40M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 4.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.40M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $152.12 million, down from 4.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 717,251 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 17.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS APOLLO WILL TURN ON NEW $24.7B FUND ON MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtgs To Apollo Series 2018-1 Trust; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES IPO ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND SETS PRICE RANGE AT CHF 27.50 TO CHF 52.50 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AEGON IRELAND; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Gets Stung on Quarterly Declines in ADT, Athene; 15/05/2018 – Apollo Management Holdings LP Exits Position in Urban One

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold APO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 139.67 million shares or 0.86% less from 140.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 25,000 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Lc. National Asset Management owns 8,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 97,636 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 1,437 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Mckinley Cap Management Llc Delaware reported 1.82% stake. Raymond James Assoc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Md Sass Invsts has 0.34% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 73,700 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl has 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hillman invested in 8.3% or 677,448 shares. Iconiq Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.38% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Wells Fargo Mn holds 201,429 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 20,299 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 63.11% or $0.77 from last year’s $1.22 per share. APO’s profit will be $181.80 million for 12.79 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Report: PE firms, broadcasters circle Nexstar stations that must be divested in Tribune deal – Dallas Business Journal” on December 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apollo Global -Owned West Corp. Acquires Detroit Startup Ambassador (NYSE:APO) – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reuters: Arconic weighs $11B offer from Apollo – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apollo Global Management declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arconic spikes 11% on WSJ report suggesting strong P-E interest – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Apollo Global Management had 72 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, July 30. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 4 report. The stock of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, June 16. On Wednesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, October 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14.0 target in Friday, January 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 11 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of APO in report on Monday, August 17 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $16.70 million activity. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H had sold 2,252 shares worth $325,541 on Monday, December 3.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 5,174 shares to 44,998 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 61,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Com reported 3,590 shares stake. Lincoln owns 0.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17,199 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt LP stated it has 1.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Harvey Management Inc invested in 19,910 shares or 1.19% of the stock. The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advisory Rech Inc holds 2,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roundview Capital Lc holds 9,913 shares. 11,624 are held by Boys Arnold Communication. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 300,182 shares. First stated it has 57,526 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.57M shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 1,676 shares. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) owns 10,160 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 1.25% or 44,228 shares in its portfolio. 1,440 are owned by Lee Danner & Bass.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 25.97 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.