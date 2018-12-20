Hmi Capital Has Lowered Its Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Position; Tenneco (TEN) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Hmi Capital Llc decreased Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) stake by 24.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hmi Capital Llc sold 1.30 million shares as Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP)’s stock declined 21.30%. The Hmi Capital Llc holds 4.08M shares with $58.29 million value, down from 5.37M last quarter. Summit Midstream Partners Lp now has $834.56M valuation. The stock decreased 8.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 284,610 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 33.94% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M

Tenneco Inc (TEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 107 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 100 reduced and sold their holdings in Tenneco Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 42.70 million shares, down from 44.74 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tenneco Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 69 Increased: 69 New Position: 38.

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Summit Midstream Partners, LP, Empire State Realty Trust, Expeditors International of Washington, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, OncoCyte, and Sachem Capital â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Woodlands-based midstream co. names new CFO, promotes other executives – Houston Business Journal” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 13% Yield For Patient Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Nice 15.6% Yield For The Summit Midstream Of Your Life – Seeking Alpha” published on October 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 15% Yield For Patient Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2018.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $521,909 activity. Graves Brad N had sold 5,000 shares worth $80,750. Degeyter Brock M sold 3,000 shares worth $48,012.

Analysts await Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SMLP’s profit will be $18.71 million for 11.15 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold SMLP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 31.09 million shares or 3.79% less from 32.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 113,429 shares. Westwood Group stated it has 0.06% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Hmi Capital Limited Liability Company invested 7.45% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% or 2.21 million shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 21,533 were reported by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). 800,392 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Communications. 10,028 are held by Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Inc. Penbrook Management Lc accumulated 26,700 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.49% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.1% or 492,394 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability has 753,610 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors Lp reported 3.17 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Summit Midstream Partners had 5 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of SMLP in report on Tuesday, October 9 to “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SMLP in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, September 24 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 29 with “Underweight”.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It has a 6.11 P/E ratio. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TEN, Ltd Announces 24th Long-Term Charter Year-to-Date – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TEN Ltd. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “What Do You Feed a Bunny Portfolio? – GuruFocus.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Christmas Greetings and strong tanker market. – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 252,433 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has declined 48.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q Rev $2.57B; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Announces Reporting Segment Changes; 10/04/2018 – Auto parts maker Tenneco to buy Federal-Mogul for $5.4 bln; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q EPS $1.13; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Separation of Companies Occurring in the 2H of 2019; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Will Also Assume All Debt of Federal-Mogul; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenneco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEN); 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS COMPANY TO REPORT RESULTS IN THREE SEGMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs

Towle & Co holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. for 908,550 shares. Dean Capital Management owns 60,895 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 1.53% invested in the company for 141,154 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.31% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 155,407 shares.