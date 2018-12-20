Hodges Capital Management Inc increased United States Steel Corp (X) stake by 31.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc acquired 328,492 shares as United States Steel Corp (X)’s stock declined 28.01%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 1.37M shares with $41.87 million value, up from 1.05 million last quarter. United States Steel Corp now has $3.34B valuation. The stock decreased 6.18% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 11.38M shares traded or 45.43% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 34.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – WILL RESTART ONE OF TWO BLAST FURNACES AND STEELMAKING FACILITIES AT ITS GRANITE CITY WORKS PLANT; 22/03/2018 – Evening Standard: BREAKING: EU secures temporary exemption from US steel tariffs; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Robert J. Stevens Also Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting

Nutrisystem Inc (NASDAQ:NTRI) had a decrease of 11.77% in short interest. NTRI’s SI was 6.02M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 11.77% from 6.82M shares previously. With 613,200 avg volume, 10 days are for Nutrisystem Inc (NASDAQ:NTRI)’s short sellers to cover NTRI’s short positions. The SI to Nutrisystem Inc’s float is 23.72%. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 1.68M shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) has declined 16.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRI News: 30/04/2018 – NUTRISYSTEM 1Q EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 30/04/2018 – Nutrisystem Sees 2Q Rev $186M-$191M; 15/05/2018 – Nutrisystem – A Strong Player In The Weight Loss Programs Oligopoly; 30/04/2018 – Nutrisystem Raises FY View To EPS $2.04-EPS $2.14; 17/05/2018 – Nutrisystem to Participate at the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 10/05/2018 – Nutrisystem at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 23; 30/04/2018 – Nutrisystem Raises Full-Year 2018 Guidance Ranges; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Nutrisystem; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 23/04/2018 – EY Announces Dawn Zier, CEO of Nutrisystem, Inc., Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Greater Philadelphia

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $877,840 activity. The insider MONAHAN MICHAEL P. sold $800,640. $77,200 worth of stock was sold by Herratti Jay on Friday, July 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Nutrisystem, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 29.48 million shares or 0.92% more from 29.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,228 are held by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Grp Inc One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 4,327 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 590,396 shares. Moreover, Gmt Corporation has 0.04% invested in Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI). Penn Capital Inc stated it has 269,595 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 67,629 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI). Citigroup owns 0% invested in Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) for 48,687 shares. Parametric Port Associates invested in 76,031 shares or 0% of the stock. Clark Estates has 118,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) for 15,209 shares. 315,464 were reported by Century. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 181 shares stake. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.42 million shares.

More notable recent Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NTRI, TVTY: NutriSystem Stock Skyrockets on $1.3B Tivity Health Deal – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nutrisystem: Take The Cash – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/10/2018: NTRI, TVTY, BG, TVPT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/10/2018: PZZA,TVPT,NTRI,TVTY – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Wrong With Tivity Health’s Nutrisystem Purchase? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Nutrisystem, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management services and products for women and men in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm offers Nutrisystem program that consists of approximately 150 portion-controlled items, which serve as the foundation of a low glycemic index diet. It has a 23.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s programs comprise Nutrisystem D, a program designed for people with type 2 diabetes or at risk for type 2 diabetes who want to lose weight and manage their diabetes; Turbo10 program, a program that deliver up to a 10-pound weight loss and a reduction of 5 inches overall in the first month of dieting; The Lean13, a program designed to deliver weight loss of up to 13 pounds and 7 inches in the first month; South Beach Diet, a structured meal delivery weight-loss program; and 5-day kit, a kit for individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes, as well as SmartCarb and PowerFuel products, including blueberry muffins, cinnamon buns, vanilla shakes, chocolate shakes, and chocolate chip cookie packs.

Among 3 analysts covering Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Nutrisystem had 7 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, December 11 report. The rating was upgraded by Barrington Research to “Outperform” on Thursday, November 1. The stock of Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by FBR Capital. DA Davidson downgraded Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) rating on Tuesday, July 31. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $40 target. The stock of Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Barrington Research. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Underperform” on Monday, October 15. The stock of Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, November 1.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Steel Stocks Have Wall Street’s Attention (NYSE:X)(NASDAQ:STLD)(NUE)(AKS) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Steel: 8 Months After The Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why U.S. Steel, Amarin, and Papa John’s International Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Salesforce, United States Steel and AT&T – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NIO: Is ES6 The Game Changer? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.