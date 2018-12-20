Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 24.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,110 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64 million, up from 42,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 672,242 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 28.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 459.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 36,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,487 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.50 million, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 6.03M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold BAH shares while 101 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 122.70 million shares or 1.81% less from 124.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Roundview Capital Ltd Com reported 0.29% stake. Caxton Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 9,723 shares in its portfolio. Polar Cap Llp invested in 0.66% or 1.57M shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability owns 8,770 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 138,419 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 612,414 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). State Street Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Capital Fund Sa has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 10,378 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp reported 7,656 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.91 million activity. McClain Gretchen W sold $351,012 worth of stock. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.03 million was made by ANDERSON KRISTINE on Wednesday, September 5.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $101.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,030 shares to 25,365 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Booz Allen Results Point to Strong Year for Government IT – Motley Fool” on May 31, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “As the Pentagon Tightens Its Belt, These Companies Could Get Squeezed – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings, Revenue Estimates – December 19, 2018 – Zacks.com – Zacks.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Booz Allen Hamilton adding 208 jobs in Fayetteville – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 28, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had 51 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 20 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Friday, September 11 to “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 23 by Jefferies. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has “In-Line” rating given on Wednesday, April 5 by Evercore. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Monday, November 2 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Thursday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research given on Friday, June 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 16.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CVS set to close $69B Aetna merger after final state approvals – Boston Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health: The Forgotten Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Love CVS Health Shares Following Aetna Deal (NYSE:CVS)(NYSE:AET) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hiccup in CVS-Aetna deal approval? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, October 27 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 10 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Thursday, February 2. The rating was upgraded by Needham to “Buy” on Friday, November 10. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial on Tuesday, December 26 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital initiated CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Friday, December 18. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $110 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $76 target in Monday, November 13 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 17 by Citigroup.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $258.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 248,992 shares to 158,224 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 564,146 were reported by British Columbia Inv Corp. Tradition Mgmt Limited holds 0.06% or 2,722 shares in its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,766 shares. Bristol John W & Ny holds 0.01% or 5,350 shares. Euclidean Management Limited Liability holds 34,233 shares. Patten Grp Inc Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,844 shares. Moreover, Epoch Ptnrs Inc has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co owns 4,082 shares. Curbstone Financial, New Hampshire-based fund reported 14,970 shares. Visionary Asset Management reported 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brandes Invest Prtn LP has 60,282 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Company reported 7,072 shares stake. Dupont Capital Management reported 117,771 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust owns 27,059 shares. Mirador Capital Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 4,010 shares.