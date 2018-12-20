New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 14.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.65M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $115.19. About 1.55M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 233.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.16M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 1.86 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 35.39% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 12/04/2018 – Prometic to Present New PBI-4050 Clinical Data From Alström Syndrome Phase 2 Trial at the International Liver Congress; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pitney Bowes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBI); 07/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REPORTS LAUNCH OF SENDPRO ENTERPRISE; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND TOLERABILITY OF PBI-4050 WERE SUSTAINED WITH PROLONGED TREATMENT; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES UNIT FOR ABOUT $361M; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies and HP Reaffirm Global Strategic Alliance for Print to Mail Solutions; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES SAYS PLAN GREATER VALUE THAN SELLING CO. NOW; 12/04/2018 – Prometic: Fat Biopsies Further Demonstrate PBI-4050 Clinical Activity

Among 22 analysts covering Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene Corporation had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CNC in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 22 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, June 16 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Barclays Capital upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Monday, June 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $82 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 5 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Thursday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, November 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 7 with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, December 13 report.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018, also Forbes.com with their article: “Strike Three Against Obamacare: A Misguided Law Is Once Again Ruled Unconstitutional – Forbes” published on December 17, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Sign-ups for 2019 Obamacare insurance fall to 8.5 million people – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene (CNC) Announces Updated 2019 Marketplace Enrollment Estimate – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waiting on the Obamacare ruling in Texas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold CNC shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Asset Group Incorporated Lp accumulated 1.4% or 340,298 shares. Hbk Lp holds 0.1% or 66,700 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.45 million activity. $291,100 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares were sold by GEPHARDT Richard A. DITMORE ROBERT K had sold 8,750 shares worth $1.15 million. 3,800 shares valued at $553,090 were sold by BOWERS CHRISTOPHER D on Tuesday, July 17. 5,000 Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares with value of $659,500 were sold by Hunter Jesse N. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $290,000 was sold by Williamson Keith H.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,300 shares to 132,207 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 6 analysts covering Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pitney Bowes had 8 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was upgraded by Sidoti. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Monday, September 7 to “Sell”. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, September 1 to “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Thursday, November 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Thursday, September 17. Sidoti downgraded the shares of PBI in report on Monday, May 15 to “Neutral” rating. Loop Capital Markets initiated the shares of PBI in report on Friday, July 28 with “Hold” rating.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $27.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 100,000 shares to 620,000 shares, valued at $132.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold PBI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 128.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 130.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.