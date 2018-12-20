Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.22 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 3.20M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 99.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 1,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $625,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $134.31. About 15.80M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $385.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Wt Exp 102818 by 40,000 shares to 26,010 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 30 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial had 86 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rating on Wednesday, May 4. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $36 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, January 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 15 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 19 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 23 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $32 target in Monday, July 30 report. As per Monday, December 18, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Jefferies.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 29. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $22000 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 2 by Raymond James. As per Monday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Friday, January 29. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 25 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 28 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BABA in report on Saturday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $546.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 201,140 shares to 11,260 shares, valued at $181,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,652 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

