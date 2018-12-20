Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 24.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 88,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,963 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.01M, down from 359,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.19. About 1.75M shares traded or 35.54% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has declined 0.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.22M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 7.63 million shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – A Preview Of Synchrony Financial’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on October 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony: Buy On The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial -1.8% after BofAML cuts to neutral – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Synchrony: A Warren Buffett Bargain Stock – GuruFocus.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SFIX, OZK, NKTR, FIT and SYF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial had 86 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Zacks downgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on Tuesday, August 18 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 23. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 10 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41.0 target in Friday, October 20 report. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 18 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 11 by Wedbush. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 23 by BMO Capital Markets.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $385.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Wt Exp 102818 by 40,000 shares to 26,010 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. FRC’s profit will be $204.33 million for 16.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar – Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Republic Bank: This 5.50% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Gradifi Names David Chang As CEO – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Republic Bank (FRC) CEO Jim Herbert on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. First Republic Bank had 93 analyst reports since October 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $94.0 target in Monday, December 18 report. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, December 15. FBR Capital upgraded the shares of FRC in report on Tuesday, December 20 to “Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of FRC in report on Friday, August 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Monday, December 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $90.0 target in Thursday, September 28 report.