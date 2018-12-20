Vantage Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 7.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 95,917 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.02M, up from 89,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $68.33. About 6.13M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutcl Svcs Com (WST) by 24.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 71,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,645 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.24M, down from 292,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in West Pharmaceutcl Svcs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $96.38. About 150,664 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 8.04% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 65.51 million shares or 8.47% less from 71.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Johnson Fincl holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Rock Springs Capital Management LP has 0.72% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 160,000 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Company reported 4,408 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Rhumbline Advisers reported 185,771 shares. Dynamic Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.77% or 4,649 shares. Connable Office accumulated 3,085 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Riverbridge Ltd Co accumulated 1.34% or 647,980 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 95,440 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Fdx Advsrs invested in 6,978 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Com reported 43,755 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Capital Management has 0.06% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 2,774 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. West Pharmaceutical Services had 16 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 25 to “Sell”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 6. The stock of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Tuesday, August 4. Janney Capital initiated West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) on Friday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, September 11 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 29 by Jefferies.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. WST’s profit will be $53.34M for 33.47 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 143,345 shares to 881,697 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 40,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Surgery Partners Inc Com.

Another recent and important West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: West Pharmaceutical Services – Seeking Alpha” on November 17, 2018.

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $916.05 million and $476.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7,601 shares to 107 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 83,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,130 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq 100 Powershares Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Star Mngmt owns 0.58% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 70,960 shares. Moreover, Hanseatic Svcs has 0.12% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dnb Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 217,170 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 22.77M shares. City Holdg holds 1.05% or 49,724 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 472 shares. Family Cap Company has 2.66% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Waters Parkerson And Ltd has invested 3.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.33% or 6,769 shares. Van Eck Associates has 70,869 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Management has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6,720 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 13,788 shares in its portfolio. Horan Advsr Ltd has 33,044 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. 2,038 are owned by Security Financial Bank Of So Dak. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $30.08 million activity. 65,000 shares were sold by Watkin Jared, worth $4.62M. Shares for $10.30M were sold by WHITE MILES D on Wednesday, November 28. Blaser Brian J had sold 58,200 shares worth $4.00M on Thursday, September 20. LANE ANDREW H sold 9,097 shares worth $610,513. Another trade for 1,732 shares valued at $127,044 was sold by Bracken Sharon J. $4.22M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were sold by CAPEK JOHN M.