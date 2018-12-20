American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 29.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 2,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,365 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $741,000, down from 7,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 21.23M shares traded or 131.86% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 7 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,027 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $419.91 million, up from 2,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 7.00 million shares traded or 20.66% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. Campbell Ann Marie had sold 13,457 shares worth $2.32 million. On Wednesday, November 21 Hewett Wayne M. bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 250 shares. Menear Craig A sold $21.17 million worth of stock or 117,327 shares. The insider Carey Matt sold $806,149. Lennie William G. also sold $2.19 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, August 20. VADON MARK C also bought $2.00M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $227.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Industrial Se (XLI) by 866 shares to 11,579 shares, valued at $907.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.36 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $133,910 was made by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. $268,731 worth of stock was bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. The insider Sneed Michael E sold $3.91M. 40,000 shares were sold by Duato Joaquin, worth $5.77 million. Fasolo Peter also sold $24.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, December 3. Gorsky Alex had sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60M.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00M and $113.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 7,650 shares to 13,300 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.