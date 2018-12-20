Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (Put) (JNPR) by 90.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.77 million, up from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 4.40 million shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 2.85% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks: Names Manoj Leelanivas as Executive Vice Pres, Chief Pdt Officer; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital lll Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Cyber Threat Alliance Welcomes Juniper Networks as Newest Member

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Home (HD) by 22.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.62M, down from 28,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 7.00 million shares traded or 20.66% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 21 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform” on Monday, December 7. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 28 by Atlantic Securities. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, November 14. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, December 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Vetr on Wednesday, August 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 23 by Nomura.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 19.30 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $451.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 19,265 shares to 29,958 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Aqr Capital Management Limited Co has 0.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.04 million shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.21% or 5,552 shares. Virginia-based Old Point Trust And Fin N A has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt invested in 1,036 shares or 0% of the stock. 553 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory L P. Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Texas-based Utd Service Automobile Association has invested 0.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Us State Bank De has 0.71% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 472,830 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 68,726 shares. Mark Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% or 2,626 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 1.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 176,016 shares. Mathes Inc reported 1,250 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. On Tuesday, November 20 Kadre Manuel bought $169,330 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,000 shares. On Wednesday, November 28 Campbell Ann Marie sold $2.32M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 13,457 shares. Roseborough Teresa Wynn had sold 7,203 shares worth $1.28M on Friday, December 7. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by VADON MARK C on Monday, November 19. Another trade for 4,125 shares valued at $806,149 was sold by Carey Matt. Lennie William G. had sold 10,854 shares worth $2.19M on Monday, August 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold JNPR shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 305.23 million shares or 0.61% less from 307.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Sei Invs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 118,806 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 54,502 shares. Clark Estates New York has 128,000 shares. Spark Ltd Co owns 38,900 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 6.32 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 224,669 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited reported 2,008 shares stake. California-based Aperio Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). M&T National Bank & Trust Corp reported 29,488 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Vernon Holding Ii Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 9,702 shares in its portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14.77 million shares.

Among 36 analysts covering Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), 9 have Buy rating, 8 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Juniper Networks Inc. had 108 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of JNPR in report on Wednesday, October 18 with “Neutral” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) rating on Tuesday, July 25. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $3100 target. The stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) earned “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Thursday, July 20. As per Wednesday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, October 25. Instinet maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 21. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Saturday, September 5 with “Outperform”. Standpoint Research upgraded the shares of JNPR in report on Friday, January 15 to “Buy” rating.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 432,259 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (Put) (NYSE:CBL) by 812,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 687,500 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $4.71 million activity. Another trade for 113,039 shares valued at $3.36M was made by Athreya Anand on Friday, November 2. 10,000 shares were sold by STENSRUD WILLIAM, worth $304,200 on Thursday, November 8.