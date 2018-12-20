Homrich & Berg increased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 24.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg acquired 1,994 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Homrich & Berg holds 9,976 shares with $1.62M value, up from 7,982 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $98.65B valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.89. About 3.13M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs

Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.17, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 113 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 112 cut down and sold stakes in Renaissancere Holdings LTD. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 37.37 million shares, up from 37.03 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Renaissancere Holdings LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 93 Increased: 75 New Position: 38.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 20. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $167 target in Friday, July 20 report. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 18 to “Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, October 18. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $164 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 27 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, August 15, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 20 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 1 by Bank of America.

Homrich & Berg decreased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 5,476 shares to 5,555 valued at $638,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 7,575 shares and now owns 3,506 shares. National Comm Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Peoples Financial Svcs reported 8,996 shares. 18,202 were reported by Colony Group Limited Com. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 20,933 shares. Weybosset Research And Limited Company holds 5,125 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Rare Infra holds 882,115 shares or 9.06% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2.29M shares. 7,811 were reported by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Acadian Asset Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 12,376 shares. 303,050 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Invest. Curbstone Fin Mgmt holds 4,480 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.01% or 1,357 shares in its portfolio.

More news for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Fool.com‘s article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” and published on December 16, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. $1.28 million worth of stock was sold by Tennison Lynden L on Tuesday, August 28. KNIGHT ROBERT M JR sold $3.28M worth of stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.20 billion. The firm operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty divisions. It has a 18.63 P/E ratio. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance.

Abrams Bison Investments Llc holds 10.57% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for 625,657 shares. Arga Investment Management Lp owns 471,541 shares or 8.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Management Llc has 3.48% invested in the company for 22,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Prospector Partners Llc has invested 3.33% in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 35,824 shares.

The stock decreased 3.05% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $129.21. About 207,581 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) has risen 11.92% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End