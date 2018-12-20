Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT) by 14.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 9,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,230 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.58 million, up from 66,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Hooker Furniture Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 41,427 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 39.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture 4Q EPS 75c; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT)

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 7.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 9,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 132,786 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.21M, up from 123,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $173.4. About 2.95 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day

Since June 21, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $95,908 activity. Boone Donald Lee bought $33,895 worth of stock. Delgatti Michael W also sold $52,179 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 16 investors sold HOFT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.12% more from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 8,200 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0% or 834 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 1,000 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Com invested in 186,671 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). 189,900 are held by Paradigm Cap New York. Federated Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). D E Shaw & Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 6,645 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Tygh Capital Incorporated holds 0.62% or 111,358 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Lc has invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). First Advsrs LP reported 17,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 11,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc invested in 930 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hooker Furniture had 4 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 18 report. BB&T Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $33.0 target in Thursday, January 7 report. As per Wednesday, March 23, the company rating was downgraded by BB&T Capital. As per Tuesday, August 11, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6,441 shares to 13,112 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,315 shares, and cut its stake in Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM).

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 22 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MCD in report on Tuesday, January 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, January 31. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Buy” on Thursday, October 8. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, January 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MCD in report on Tuesday, May 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, October 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 23 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.23% stake. Mercer Advisers has 0.84% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,528 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1,319 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Patten Inc accumulated 2,486 shares. Brinker has 0.01% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Essex accumulated 18,451 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 25,000 were reported by Ally. Eqis has 2,936 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 196,540 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Pictet North America reported 0.26% stake. American Rech Management has 5,800 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 0.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 58,564 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.52% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 14.69 million shares.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 4,511 shares to 11,505 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,395 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).