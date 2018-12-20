Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 11,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,315 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.87 million, up from 145,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 9.68 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – BENIOFF: FACEBOOK SCANDAL SHOULD MAKE EVERY CEO LOOK IN MIRROR; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO- BOARD LAUNCHED FULL & INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION INTO SCL ELECTIONS’ PAST PRACTICES, ITS FINDINGS TO BE SHARED PUBLICLY; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook listening to microphones… since 1975; 12/04/2018 – “Facebook right now is the epicenter of the data (scandal). I don’t think that they are the only company that has done this,” Patrick Armstrong, CIO at Plurimi Investment Managers, said; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia threatens to shut down Facebook if privacy breached – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has to take privacy more seriously, so it created a new team focused on building privacy products The group’s first product: “Clear History,” a newly announced feature so people can opt out of Facebook using their browsing history; 12/04/2018 – EU Commissioner Jourova: Had Constructive, Open Discussion With Facebook COO Sandberg; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock falls after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 16/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to give evidence to the European Parliament, the Parliament’s; 30/05/2018 – German data official to “react appropriately” to Facebook data exchange

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 12.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 3,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,186 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.08M, up from 30,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $165.44. About 1.07M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot –

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Crossvault Capital Management Llc, which manages about $184.05 million and $194.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,610 shares to 52,993 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 6,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,592 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. Lennie William G. also sold $2.19M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares. Roseborough Teresa Wynn had sold 7,203 shares worth $1.28M on Friday, December 7. Carey Matt also sold $806,149 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Thursday, August 16. The insider Campbell Ann Marie sold 19,512 shares worth $3.81M. $21.17M worth of stock was sold by Menear Craig A on Wednesday, November 14. VADON MARK C bought $2.00M worth of stock.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.88 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, November 14. $123,218 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 10,600 shares worth $2.23 million. $509,438 worth of stock was sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Monday, October 1. Wehner David M. also sold $2.00 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 20. Shares for $7.74M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, July 10.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $543.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 21,963 shares to 75,581 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,689 shares, and cut its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.