Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 29016.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 54,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,031 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.63M, up from 189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $78.36. About 77 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (CPT) by 94.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 59,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $317,000, down from 62,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.76. About 733,692 shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 1.22% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 4.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.18 per share. CPT’s profit will be $119.72M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Camden Property (NYSE:CPT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Camden Property had 84 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $105.0 target in Tuesday, September 5 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, July 18 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $98.0 target in Thursday, November 16 report. On Friday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 31. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 3. The rating was initiated by BB&T Capital on Tuesday, November 10 with “Buy”. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 2.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 9 insider sales for $30.95 million activity. 63,000 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares with value of $5.97 million were sold by ODEN D KEITH. STEWART H MALCOLM sold 27,474 shares worth $2.61 million. MCGUIRE WILLIAM B also sold $202,790 worth of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) on Tuesday, October 30. Shares for $173,754 were sold by Gallagher Michael P. The insider Jessett Alexander J. sold 9,674 shares worth $915,257.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CPT shares while 102 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 0.32% more from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,200 were reported by Fort Washington Invest Oh. Alphamark Llc reported 2,950 shares. Eagle Asset Inc stated it has 300,287 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 901,806 shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.72% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 2,424 shares. Linscomb Williams, Texas-based fund reported 5,037 shares. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 36,415 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Price Mngmt has invested 0.56% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 17,311 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $552.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 2,729 shares to 139,363 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Sm Cp Val Etf (VBR) by 2,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM).

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $598.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 62,874 shares to 1,645 shares, valued at $184,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,549 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Holderness Invs has 2,050 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hightower Advisors has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sei Invests has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 16,464 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.35% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 2.46M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 5 shares stake. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 6,587 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jabre Capital holds 0.42% or 10,623 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs invested in 2,570 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gradient Investments Lc stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fosun reported 9,917 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 914,187 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 32 sales for $22.11 million activity. Jorgensen Blake J had sold 10,500 shares worth $1.50M on Tuesday, July 3. $143,610 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. The insider Singh Vijayanthimala sold $18,200. 2,500 shares were sold by PROBST LAWRENCE F III, worth $278,347. Wilson Andrew had sold 29,000 shares worth $3.41M. Bruzzo Chris sold $169,650 worth of stock.

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, August 1. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 8 by Benchmark. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, January 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, September 14. Hilliard Lyons downgraded the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, March 30 to “Long-Term Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $166 target in Friday, August 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 1 by Benchmark. Mizuho maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Wednesday, February 1. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $94 target. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Oppenheimer. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 24 report.