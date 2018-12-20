Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management Llc (EEQ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 47,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.24% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 905,945 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.89M, down from 953,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Energy Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 6.40 million shares traded or 255.94% up from the average. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) has declined 11.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EEQ News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE ENERGY MGMT ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hub Group Inc. (Cl A) (HUBG) by 0.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 23,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $134.85 million, up from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc. (Cl A) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 366,774 shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 14.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 20/04/2018 – Keep An Eye On Hub Group; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.34 TO $2.44; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MLN TO $210 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 16/04/2018 – Hub Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,584 shares to 35,879 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 12,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,351 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – September 24, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Enbridge Saga: When FERC Gives You Lemons – Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The (En)Bridge-T Jones Baby: The Edge Of Reason – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Enbridge (ENB) Announces Simplification of Corporate Structure with Proposals to Acquire Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities (SEP) (EEP) (EEQ) – StreetInsider.com” published on May 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The (En)Bridge-T Jones Baby – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Enbridge Energy Management LLC had 14 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, October 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 25. The stock of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 11. On Sunday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, November 1, the company rating was reinitiated by Ladenburg Thalmann. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 16 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The stock of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 19. As per Wednesday, July 20, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold EEQ shares while 21 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 2.22% more from 66.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Rech Inc holds 4.54 million shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) for 300 shares. Macquarie holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) for 2.31M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.34 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ). Westwood Hldg reported 15,006 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com accumulated 0% or 487,525 shares. Amp Capital has 3.98 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ). Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) for 27,120 shares. Baystate Wealth reported 13 shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated has 35,158 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 269,291 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 15 analysts covering Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hub Group had 61 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 28 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, December 18. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, September 14 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 18 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital on Thursday, August 2 to “Buy”. On Thursday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The stock of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has “Positive” rating given on Tuesday, December 20 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Friday, February 3 by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $44 target in Friday, October 27 report.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $20.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integer Holdings Corp. by 13,732 shares to 79,252 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Cl B (BRKB) by 57,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HUBG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.66 million shares or 3.26% less from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Millennium Lc has invested 0.03% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Jane Street Group Ltd Com has invested 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Parametric Portfolio, a Washington-based fund reported 57,313 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp stated it has 201,548 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 160,896 shares. 87,866 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Cardinal owns 11,130 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Raymond James And owns 0% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 6,985 shares. Ameritas reported 2,690 shares. State Street invested in 1.09M shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 48,361 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 17,965 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hub Group Recognized as an EcoConnexions Partner by CN – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hub Group, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Hub Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2018. More interesting news about Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hub Group, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hub Group, Inc. 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2018.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $125,600 activity.