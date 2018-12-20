Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 10,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 31,544 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.86M, up from 21,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $105.47. About 4.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 11.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 139,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.14M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 210,752 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 27.88% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Among 4 analysts covering EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EZCORP had 12 analyst reports since August 17, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 4 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 3. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, December 12 to “Market Perform”. On Wednesday, August 17 the stock rating was upgraded by CL King to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 17 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10.5 target in Tuesday, October 10 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 14 report. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15.0 target in Friday, February 2 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 15 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 11 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.88, from 1.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EZPW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.73 million shares or 16.48% less from 59.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Granite Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 39,130 shares. National Inv Incorporated Wi reported 79,332 shares. American Century Cos owns 105,194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 46,990 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Company owns 353,264 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 54,347 shares stake. Citigroup holds 81,671 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 22,700 shares. Ameritas Prns has 4,319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Susquehanna Intl Llp holds 0% or 46,486 shares. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 19,260 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 7,186 shares to 73,508 shares, valued at $33.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 158,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $167.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 23,189 shares to 6,240 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Agricole initiated the shares of CVX in report on Tuesday, December 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 7 by DZ Bank. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 10. Bank of America upgraded the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, January 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 6 by Wells Fargo. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, June 23. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.47% stake. Fundx Inv Group Limited Liability Corp invested 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 22,436 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 1.81M were reported by London Of Virginia. Financial Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 144,559 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt invested in 20,215 shares. Longer Invs Inc reported 22,870 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 2.57 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Company holds 58,509 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 41,765 are owned by Private Communications Na. Parkside Bankshares And holds 0.3% or 7,113 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guyasuta Inv Inc reported 140,771 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 3,576 shares. Kings Point Cap Management invested in 1.17% or 51,480 shares.