Boston Partners increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 1.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 12,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 977,364 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $110.17 million, up from 964,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 3.89 million shares traded or 29.46% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (HUM) by 21.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,575 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.63M, down from 24,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Humana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $283.29. About 1.66 million shares traded or 89.60% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has risen 21.04% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction With TPG Cap, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Adj EPS $3.36; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 07/03/2018 – Changing Vehicle Ownership Lifecycle Examined in CCC’s Crash Course Report; 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 03/04/2018 – TriCare Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Health Plans, According to Temkin Group; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 27/03/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Humana Foundation to give more money than ever in 2018, shrink number of grants

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.54 EPS, up 23.30% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.06 per share. HUM’s profit will be $348.46M for 27.88 P/E if the $2.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.58 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.54% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $12.66 million activity. $536,319 worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) was sold by Huval Timothy S.. Shares for $1.02M were sold by Bierbower Elizabeth D. Shares for $441,153 were sold by LeClaire Brian P. on Saturday, December 15. The insider MARGULIS HEIDI S sold 2,656 shares worth $786,755. $602,738 worth of stock was sold by Fleming William Kevin on Saturday, December 15. BROUSSARD BRUCE D sold 18,000 shares worth $5.92M.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $17.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties In (NYSE:AHH) by 22,970 shares to 62,645 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atkore International Group I by 44,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice System Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Among 23 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Humana had 95 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $253.0 target in Monday, October 9 report. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 10 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, July 13. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 1 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $250.0 target in Wednesday, February 7 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 9 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 16. On Friday, March 31 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 22 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 119.83 million shares or 1.49% less from 121.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,178 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Com has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 20 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation holds 0.15% or 124,881 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 103,995 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 8,271 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership owns 916 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 1.11 million shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 170 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 40,630 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 6,481 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested in 598 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 63,532 are held by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Icon Advisers holds 0.17% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 2,353 shares.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fruth Investment holds 0.27% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 5,881 shares. Edgemoor has 2,180 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 288,403 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 195,059 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 393 are owned by Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.34% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Bank Of Hutchinson owns 0.16% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,461 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 191 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 11,041 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 548,542 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Secor Capital Advsr Lp has invested 0.78% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $86.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 21,729 shares to 959,270 shares, valued at $49.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 604,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Among 22 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Phillips 66 had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 29 by Raymond James. As per Monday, July 11, the company rating was downgraded by Howard Weil. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, October 30 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 1. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 27 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, May 29 to “Outperform”. Scotia Capital upgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Thursday, September 28. Scotia Capital has “Buy” rating and $98.0 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of PSX in report on Wednesday, January 24 with “Neutral” rating.