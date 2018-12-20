Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 40.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 501,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.00 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 5.40M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 14.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 22.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 1,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34M, down from 6,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $8.34 during the last trading session, reaching $188.75. About 496,578 shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 15.39% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 16/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC – CONTRACT INCLUDES 4 OPTION YEARS WITH POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE OF $181.4 MLN IF OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $69,875 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HII shares while 141 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 35.01 million shares or 3.75% less from 36.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 6,304 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 0.11% or 4,379 shares. Dubuque Bankshares has 133 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Mgmt Llc holds 0.07% or 41,512 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 76,447 shares. Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Limited has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Citigroup Inc holds 17,074 shares. Bowling Port Lc reported 8,637 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Globeflex LP owns 8,338 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 16,772 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Compton Cap Management Incorporated Ri stated it has 1,950 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt invested in 116,735 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited accumulated 2,450 shares.

Kynikos Associates Lp, which manages about $4.02 billion and $190.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 60,935 shares to 85,900 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 114,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $4.16 EPS, up 33.76% or $1.05 from last year’s $3.11 per share. HII’s profit will be $178.70M for 11.34 P/E if the $4.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual EPS reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.36% negative EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $842,125 activity. $693,920 worth of stock was sold by El-Khoury Hassane on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $64,000 were bought by MARTINO CAMILLO. The insider GEHA SAM sold 548 shares worth $9,230.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 55,900 shares to 169,000 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 2,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,449 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold CY shares while 105 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 287.86 million shares or 0.87% more from 285.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 39,400 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 558,908 shares. First Personal Financial invested in 6,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 59,933 shares. Pinnacle Ltd owns 13,204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 714,354 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 328,900 shares. First Manhattan Co, New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Moreover, Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited Co has 0.32% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 41,800 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 0% or 193,540 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Product Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.97% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1.61M shares. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 34.20 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 302,578 shares.

