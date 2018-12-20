Hutchinson Capital Management decreased Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) stake by 15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 112,727 shares as Mosaic Co New Com (MOS)’s stock rose 9.57%. The Hutchinson Capital Management holds 638,790 shares with $20.75M value, down from 751,517 last quarter. Mosaic Co New Com now has $11.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 337,511 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

OCEANAGOLD CORP COMMON CANADA (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had a decrease of 2.79% in short interest. OCANF’s SI was 8.74M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 2.79% from 8.99 million shares previously. With 43,000 avg volume, 203 days are for OCEANAGOLD CORP COMMON CANADA (OTCMKTS:OCANF)’s short sellers to cover OCANF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.0307 during the last trading session, reaching $3.144. About 2,800 shares traded. OceanaGold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm explores for gold and copper deposits. It has a 9.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOS’s profit will be $212.01M for 13.37 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Management Limited Liability reported 0.09% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Rr Partners Lp has 4.88% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 323,097 were accumulated by Element. M&T Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Regent Inv Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 12,046 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 71,251 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 10,000 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Hussman Strategic Advsr has 25,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1,250 shares stake. Da Davidson Company stated it has 27,720 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.13% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Copper Rock Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.61% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Concourse Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 2.83% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 63 shares.