Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 38.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 10,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,990 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48M, down from 26,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 533,146 shares traded or 27.30% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 42.52% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by 25.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 122,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 353,836 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.93M, down from 476,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 28.77 million shares traded or 70.18% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond; 20/04/2018 – NATL BANK OF CANADA, JPM TEST QUORUM DEBT ISSUANCE APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Diplomat to Participate in 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Can The Strength Continue? – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan closes Europe property fund with total capacity of $5.3B – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent, Inc. to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Heico Corp. (HEI) Acquires Apex Microtechnology – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “HEICO Mourns Passing of Director Wolfgang Mayrhuber – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Fed Meeting – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

