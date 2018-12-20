Icon Advisers Trimmed Matador Res Co (MTDR) Holding; Ralph Lauren (RL) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.10, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 157 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 168 sold and decreased their holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 52.42 million shares, down from 54.52 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ralph Lauren Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 130 Increased: 100 New Position: 57.

Icon Advisers Inc decreased Matador Res Co (MTDR) stake by 26.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Icon Advisers Inc sold 31,700 shares as Matador Res Co (MTDR)’s stock declined 36.18%. The Icon Advisers Inc holds 86,400 shares with $2.86M value, down from 118,100 last quarter. Matador Res Co now has $1.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 253,771 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 29.30% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Among 6 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Matador Resources had 7 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, November 25 report. The stock has “Accumulate” rating by Johnson Rice on Wednesday, August 15. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of MTDR in report on Friday, December 7 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KLR Group on Friday, June 29. SunTrust downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, September 25 report.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Eldorado Resorts, KLA-Tencor, Matador Resources, Universal Display, NCR, and Materion â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy +3% as oil rally outweighs J.P. Morgan downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matador Resources 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Matador Resources buys New Mexico acreage in oil and gas lease sale – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.08, from 2.3 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MTDR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 100.27 million shares or 1.52% less from 101.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw & accumulated 125,316 shares. Schwab Charles Inv holds 569,525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Tygh Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.48% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 21,211 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability has invested 1.32% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Farmers Merchants Invests owns 213 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B Com has invested 0.07% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Corecommodity Ltd Liability Co has 0.6% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Hl Services Ltd holds 0.01% or 14,260 shares. Assetmark accumulated 2,560 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 32,381 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Comm Bancshares holds 33,395 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Icon Advisers Inc increased Scansource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) stake by 11,200 shares to 30,700 valued at $1.23M in 2018Q3. It also upped Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) stake by 34,600 shares and now owns 135,300 shares. Duff&Phelps Utilities & Corpor (NYSE:DUC) was raised too.

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 72.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $50.01M for 9.38 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.42% negative EPS growth.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 25 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.08 million activity. Goodwin Billy E had bought 1,000 shares worth $22,330 on Tuesday, November 27. Foran Joseph Wm bought $39,780 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Tuesday, December 11. The insider FORRESTER ROGERS JULIA P. bought $10,251. PARKER TIMOTHY E. also bought $98,220 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, November 16. Robinson Bradley M had bought 2,000 shares worth $43,360 on Wednesday, November 28. On Thursday, December 6 Singleton Van H II bought $44,631 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 2,005 shares. On Tuesday, December 4 Burkert Craig T bought $24,360 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 4.93% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.03 per share. RL’s profit will be $171.33 million for 11.90 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ralph Lauren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.75% negative EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 4.22% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation for 1.07 million shares. Tyvor Capital Llc owns 128,469 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 71,014 shares. The New York-based Armistice Capital Llc has invested 1.8% in the stock. Centre Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,220 shares.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.16 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 35.24 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $101.41. About 238,145 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has risen 5.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DECREASED 14% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND REPORTED BASIS TO $759 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Revenue Down in Low Single-Digits in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C