Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 30.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,868 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96 million, up from 10,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $124.69. About 1.30 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Techtarget Inc (TTGT) by 11.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 80,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 780,346 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.15M, up from 700,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Techtarget Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 171,121 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 2.74% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 06/03/2018 TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $122.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Ashford Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TechTarget; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAI.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in TechTarget; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, October 9. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 21. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 14 with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 13. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, April 16. As per Monday, December 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Evercore downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $147 target in Monday, August 7 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 13 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Monday, January 11.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $22.31 million activity. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider SANTI ERNEST SCOTT sold $14.50 million.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 sales for $25.20 million activity. 45,000 shares were sold by Levenson Bruce, worth $914,625 on Thursday, September 13. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Hawk Don sold $282,488. On Monday, July 2 MARINO ROGER M sold $1.95M worth of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) or 70,000 shares. 2,000 shares were sold by Noreck Daniel T, worth $62,040 on Monday, July 16. On Monday, November 5 Cotoia Michael sold $296,235 worth of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) or 14,500 shares. $279,900 worth of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares were sold by Beam Kevin.