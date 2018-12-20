Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 3.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 2,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,591 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.67M, up from 73,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $125.61. About 1.78M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 1,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.43M, down from 3,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 15,829 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 17/05/2018 – ABC 33-40: Sources: Amazon eyes 133 acres in Bessemer for new distribution center; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc, which manages about $679.14 million and $800.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dow Dupont by 5,288 shares to 86,939 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,860 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $22.31 million activity. Shares for $7.81 million were sold by Larsen Michael M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Point Svcs N A, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,332 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 24,259 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Company holds 380 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 3,852 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,739 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Btim invested in 1.04% or 537,090 shares. 5,433 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Iowa Financial Bank holds 0.13% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 234,906 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank owns 973,106 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Yhb Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Duncker Streett And Incorporated holds 36,241 shares. Webster State Bank N A holds 841 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5,947 were reported by Highstreet Asset Management.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $4.01 million. Huttenlocher Daniel P also sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. On Wednesday, August 29 the insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02 million. Zapolsky David also sold $3.66M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, November 2.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98 million and $97.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 6,958 shares to 7,179 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 68.21 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.