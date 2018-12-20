Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 99.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 636,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,359 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55,000, down from 641,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 930,865 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 22.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB)

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 129,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,862 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.41M, down from 444,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $130.56. About 2.43M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $419,412 activity. GUERRIERI GARY L also bought $11,486 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Monday, October 29. $19,530 worth of stock was bought by Bena Pamela A on Friday, July 27. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $56,050 was made by Calabrese Vincent J on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $72,865 was bought by DELIE VINCENT J JR. Robinson Barry C bought $30,223 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Monday, November 5. On Monday, October 29 the insider Dutey James L bought $28,692.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,755 shares to 11,976 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FNB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 249.10 million shares or 1.86% less from 253.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 35,631 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.05% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). West Oak Ltd Liability Company holds 52,160 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited has 5.25M shares. 20,316 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,831 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Georgia-based Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). 64,391 are held by Amalgamated State Bank. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 2.97M shares. Kennedy Mngmt holds 0.11% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) or 479,524 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 812,405 shares. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 1.99 million shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. FNB’s profit will be $90.80 million for 8.79 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. F.N.B. Corporation had 33 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Tuesday, December 20 to “Outperform”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) rating on Monday, June 5. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $1600 target. FBR Capital maintained F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) on Friday, October 21 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 25 to “Outperform”. FBR Capital maintained the shares of FNB in report on Friday, July 22 with “Mkt Perform” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1500 target in Tuesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of V in report on Tuesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, December 28, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $162 target in Friday, September 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Outperform” on Tuesday, December 8. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 9 by Stephens. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 15 by Bank of America. UBS reinitiated the shares of V in report on Friday, May 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 2 by Robert W. Baird.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Salley Associates stated it has 1.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eqis Mngmt holds 0.12% or 13,105 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Llc holds 0.01% or 3,569 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Ltd Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 584 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 0.22% or 788,883 shares. Iowa-based Security Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Btr Cap has 2.84% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 108,659 shares. West Oak Ltd holds 0% or 2,992 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Power holds 0.92% or 524,623 shares. Capital Ltd Ca invested in 2.12% or 45,250 shares. Century Inc holds 1.77% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 12.11M shares. Smith Moore And Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,025 shares. Sphera Funds Ltd, a Israel-based fund reported 40,401 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc invested in 1.68% or 30,798 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 28,614 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73B for 26.32 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.