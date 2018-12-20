Naples Global Advisors Llc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 163.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Naples Global Advisors Llc acquired 17,653 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 19.14%. The Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 28,463 shares with $1.62M value, up from 10,810 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $77.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 9.05 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 1.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 16,673 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock declined 2.86%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 1.30M shares with $591.88M value, down from 1.32M last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $11.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.39% or $27.28 during the last trading session, reaching $399.77. About 763,002 shares traded or 8.64% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 117,847 were accumulated by Tdam Usa Inc. 22,080 are held by Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability. Engines Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 0.44% or 157,179 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank Trust invested in 230,839 shares or 1.34% of the stock. 7,781 were accumulated by Mirador Capital Partners Ltd Partnership. Aldebaran Financial holds 1.09% or 29,585 shares in its portfolio. Iowa Financial Bank reported 30,635 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 355,491 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1 shares. C Worldwide Gp Holdings A S has 0.59% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Corda Inv Mgmt Lc reported 1.84% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.27% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.86 million shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. Shares for $5.46 million were sold by ULLMAN MYRON E III on Tuesday, September 11. TERUEL JAVIER G sold 166,666 shares worth $8.78 million. On Monday, August 20 the insider BREWER ROSALIND G bought $270,200.

Among 16 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Starbucks had 21 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho upgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, November 5. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $75 target. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, November 2. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, July 2 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, November 12 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 22 the stock rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Monday, November 12 to “Buy”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 17. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $73 target in Friday, December 14 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 2.24% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.34 per share. CMG’s profit will be $36.40 million for 76.29 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), 8 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Chipotle had 28 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 31 to “Buy”. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, October 23. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $445 target in Monday, August 27 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of CMG in report on Wednesday, August 15 to “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Tuesday, June 26 with “Underperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $405 target in Thursday, June 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMG in report on Monday, July 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, July 27. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $413 target.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $457.06 million activity. $55.85M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Monday, November 5.