Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 19.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.93M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $900.66M, up from 12.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.75. About 5.50 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 37.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 18,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.26 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 315,784 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold URI shares while 193 reduced holdings.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $746.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 150,826 shares to 365,507 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 26,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Among 24 analysts covering United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI), 11 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. United Rentals Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) rating on Friday, January 26. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $180 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 25 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 13 by Bank of America. Buckingham Research maintained United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, August 21 by Axiom Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 18. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of URI in report on Wednesday, July 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, August 17.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Wednesdayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals: What Is Going On? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “What’s Going On With United Rentals? – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 12/11: (HAIN) (PVTL) (URI) Higher; (PLAY) (MRNS) (AEO) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Four United Rentals Board Members Named as Most Influential Corporate Directors by WomenInc. – Business Wire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 19 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Monday, November 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $62.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 31. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 30 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, October 29. The company was maintained on Friday, June 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7500 target in Monday, April 23 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sell” on Friday, May 26. Cowen & Co maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Friday, September 8. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $64.0 target. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, July 27.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $10.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,494 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $101.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.11M shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings.