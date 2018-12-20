Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 80.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 120,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.83 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 78,845 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 0.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 6,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $101.47 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $82.37. About 429,184 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $746.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP) by 342,497 shares to 691,338 shares, valued at $16.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 121,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $4.73 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D, worth $643,586 on Wednesday, June 27. Lee Yau Tat sold $1.07 million worth of stock. Meyers Charles J also sold $124,079 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Equinix had 84 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by SunTrust. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Monday, March 13. SunTrust initiated Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, November 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Tuesday, September 5. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $440.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 15 by Jefferies. On Thursday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Schwab Charles Investment Inc has 0.09% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 299,435 shares. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America accumulated 101,494 shares or 3.35% of the stock. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.33% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 127,883 shares. Eii Mgmt holds 0.19% or 901 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Spirit Of America Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 5,200 shares. Chartist Inc Ca holds 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 561 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 218 shares stake. Webster National Bank & Trust N A reported 20 shares. 133,621 were reported by Td Asset Management. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 9,729 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 16,630 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 21,669 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $34.37 million activity. The insider David Glenn sold $1.51M. The insider Knupp Catherine A. sold $4.25 million. 2,500 shares were sold by Chen Heidi C., worth $233,775. $12.36 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was sold by Alaix Juan Ramon. Shares for $300,437 were sold by Reed Willie M. On Monday, November 12 PECK KRISTIN C sold $1.09 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 11,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp reported 0.41% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 19.12M shares stake. Victory Cap reported 889,796 shares. Harding Loevner LP accumulated 0% or 380 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Rockland Trust stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). State Street owns 0.14% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 19.23M shares. Veritable Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,583 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 3,282 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eastern National Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,329 shares. 335,766 are owned by Blackhill Capital. Barbara Oil holds 0.81% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Communication owns 0.46% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 45,241 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.02% or 20,875 shares in its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 414 shares.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $10.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.10 million shares to 16.02 million shares, valued at $211.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 11.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.69 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $369.95M for 26.74 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.